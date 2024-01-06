Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737-9 planes after window blows out mid-flight

Alaska Airlines is grounding its fleet of Boeing 737-9 planes after a window blew out mid-flight, causing a child's shirt to be ripped off and forcing an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon.

Dramatic photos first shared by FOX 12 Oregon showed a window and a large piece of fuselage missing after the emergency landing.

The Boeing 737-9 plane took off from Portland Friday afternoon with 174 passengers and six crew members on board and climbed to 16,000 feet before turning around, flight data showed. A passenger on the plane told FOX 12 he heard a "really loud bang" just as the plane reached cruising altitude, prompting the oxygen masks to drop.

Photo of the Alaska Airlines plane after a window blew out mid-flight and forced an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon. (KPTV)

Another passenger said a kid's shirt was sucked off of his back and out of the plane, and other people on the plane had their phones and belongings fly out when the window blew.

The pilot told Portland air traffic controllers the plane had an emergency, was depressurized and needed to return to the airport, according to a recording made by the website LiveATC.net.

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt. FOX 12 reported that according to the Port of Portland, the fire department responded and treated minor injuries at the scene. One person was taken for more treatment but wasn't seriously hurt.

Alaska Airlines said it is temporarily grounding its fleet of Boeing 737-9 aircraft.

"Following tonight’s event on Flight 1282, we have decided to take the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft." Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement. "My heart goes out to those who were on this flight – I am so sorry for what you experienced."

Missing window shown after Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing (KPTV)

Each of the aircraft will be returned to service after full maintenance and safety inspections, which Minicucci said the airline anticipated completing within days.

"We are working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred tonight, and will share updates as more information is available," he said.

The plane involved rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records. The plane had been on 145 flights since entering commercial service on Nov. 11, said FlightRadar24, another tracking service. The flight from Portland was the aircraft's third of the day.

Boeing said it was aware of the incident, working to gather more information and ready to support the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.