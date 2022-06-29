Al Franken sells out six show at Acme Comedy Club

Ex-Minnesota Senator Al Franken will be playing six sold out shows at Acme Comedy Club.

Franken, who served in the Senate from 2009 to 2018 before resigning amid Me Too allegations will play the club to a crowd of around 300.

The The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour previously came through Minneapolis in October 2021.

Franken was one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live, working on the show from 1975 to 1980 and from 1985 to 1995.