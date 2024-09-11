Woman with autism missing in Aitkin County, authorities still searching

The Benefits Tonya Yarmakov, 23, who is autistic and also has Type 1 diabetes, went missing on Sept. 4 in Savanna Portage State Park. Authorities say she was on a dock fishing when she ran away and has not been seen since. Several agencies have logged more than 2,000 hours as part of the search, with efforts continuing until she is found.



A woman with autism has been missing in Aitkin County for a week as authorities continue search efforts.

What we know

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office, Tonya Yarmakov, 23, who is autistic and also has Type 1 diabetes, went missing on Sept. 4, around noon in Savanna Portage State Park.

Authorities say that at the time, her family had gone fishing and left her on the dock alone, when they witnessed her run away. The family says they conducted their own search prior to notifying deputies.

Yarmakov is described as 5 feet tall, with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a rainbow tie-dyed shirt, with black gym shorts and shoes. She was also wearing headphones at the time she went missing.

Extensive search efforts

As of Sept. 10, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says it has logged 2,225 search and rescue hours throughout several agencies, including the St. Louis County Search and Rescue Squad, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire, forestry and parks divisions. McGregor Fire Department, Palisade Fire Department, Aitkin County Search and Rescue, SAR 14 and Christian Aid Ministries. Flights from the Minnesota State Patrol and Cirrus Aircraft, as well as K9’s have also been part of the search efforts.

Searches will continue until Yarmakov is found, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says.

What we don’t know

Authorities have not detailed any motives as to why she might have gone missing, or any leads to persons of interest.