Air quality alert for Minnesota extended until Wednesday due to smoke

The Brief An air quality alert remains in effect for Minnesota through Wednesday morning. A cold front will bring wildfire smoke from Canada to the surface level starting on Monday. The Twin Cities metro area is under an "unhealthy" alert, while northwestern Minnesota will be under a "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" air quality alert.



Due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada, an air quality alert will be in effect for Minnesota through Wednesday.

Air quality alert

What we know:

Air quality alerts have been in effect for Minnesota in recent days due to the smoke. The new alert is in effect starting Monday through Wednesday, June 4.

Under the new alert, most of central and southern Minnesota, along with the Arrowhead region, are under an "unhealthy" severity. Further north and west, conditions are worse, with a "hazardous" level for far northwest Minnesota.

The air quality alert issued for Minnesota on Monday, June 2, 2025. (FOX 9)

Timeline:

A cold front pushing through Minnesota will bring more of the smoke down to the surface level.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which issued the alert, expects the smoke will reach central and northeast Minnesota on Monday evening and southeast Minnesota by early Tuesday.

Smoke will begin to clear out of northwest Minnesota early on Tuesday morning and air quality will improve for the rest of the start throughout Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The air quality alert expires Wednesday at noon.

What does the alert mean?

The backstory:

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, an "unhealthy" air quality level brings hazy skies and you can sometimes smell the smoke. The smoke may irritate your eyes, nose, and throat. Some may experience symptoms including chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing. While the air quality is unhealthy for everyone, sensitive groups and those with health conditions may experience worse symptoms.

Under "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" levels, the smoke is more obvious and the health effects are, as you might expect, more severe.

What you can do:

Based on the severity level, the MPCA recommends:

Unhealthy for sensitive groups: People in sensitive groups are encouraged to reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, or do less intense activities to reduce their exposure. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep their rescue inhaler nearby.

Unhealthy: Reduce outdoor physical activities, take more breaks, and avoid intense activities to reduce exposure. Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling, or moving outdoor events inside.

Very unhealthy: Avoid prolonged or vigorous outdoor activity. Consider rescheduling sports and other outdoor events or moving them inside. Sensitive individuals should avoid all outdoor physical activity.

Hazardous: Avoid physical activity outdoors. Sensitive groups should stay indoors, keep activity levels low, and keep indoor air as clean as possible.