Air quality alert for Minnesota again on Monday due to smoke from Canada wildfires

Air quality alert in MN on Monday

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert that runs until 6 p.m. Monday for the entire state. Fine particle concentrations from surface smoke has already or is expected to result in unhealthy levels across the state, the MPCA says.

"The surface smoke is in sufficient concentrations for people to see and smell. Locally high concentrations of ground-level ozone are possible today as well, due in part to the presence of smoke and warm to hot temperatures," the MPCA's forecast says.

Some relief is in store Monday, as the smoke will start to escape as westerly flow kicks in.

Smoky Tuesday possible

What's next:

A cold front on Tuesday could bring back a brief period of wildfire smoke smell in Minnesota at ground level that's thick enough to smell, but an air quality alert has not been issued as of 7 a.m. Monday.

"Additional fresh rounds of heavy surface smoke are possible from today into Wednesday, as northwest flow continues to provide opportunities for smoke intrusions, despite widespread shower and thunderstorm activity from Tuesday into Wednesday," the MPCA forecast adds.

