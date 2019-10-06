Expand / Collapse search

After rainy Saturday, Twin Cities Marathon kicks off under sunny skies Sunday

Published 
News
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
article

Twin Cities Marathon runners kick off a beautiful day in Minneapolis on Oct. 6, 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a rainy Saturday, runners in the Twin Cities Marathon Weekend are embracing a cool, partly sunny Sunday.

Though some events were canceled Saturday due to concerns about lightning, crowds flocked to Minneapolis Sunday for a day of activities.  

An aerial view shows the span of Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis. (FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

Organized by Twin Cities in Motion, the Twin Cities 10K starts by U.S. Bank Stadium and takes runners through the city.

For more information, click here.

Twin Cities Marathon kicks off Sunday in Minneapolis

After a rainy Saturday, the Twin Cities Marathon kicked off under sunny skies Sunday in Minneapolis.