After rainy Saturday, Twin Cities Marathon kicks off under sunny skies Sunday

After a rainy Saturday, runners in the Twin Cities Marathon Weekend are embracing a cool, partly sunny Sunday.

Though some events were canceled Saturday due to concerns about lightning, crowds flocked to Minneapolis Sunday for a day of activities.

An aerial view shows the span of Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis. (FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

Organized by Twin Cities in Motion, the Twin Cities 10K starts by U.S. Bank Stadium and takes runners through the city.

