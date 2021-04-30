After a year of struggles caused by pandemic, recovering addicts celebrate graduation from rehab

article

During the pandemic, experts say there was a massive increase in addiction troubles across the nation. At the same time, facilities that help addicts were forced to take steps to stop COVID-19 spread.

At RS EDEN on Friday, a residential rehab provider in downtown Minneapolis, it was graduation day. The drive-thru celebration is the facility’s first ceremony since the start of the pandemic.

"They say only 3 percent of us make it out on the other side especially with methamphetamines," said Amanda Doby, a graduate of the program.

For graduates, such as 27-year-old Amanda Doby, Friday marks a new beginning. The mother of three says that she’s struggled with substance abuse for years.

"It’s an everyday struggle, it gets easier, you know, the addict mind gets a little quieter but it’s an everyday battle," said Doby.

"I think there’s such a stigma around using substances in a way that’s not helpful," said Eden House President and CEO Caroline Hood. "You know you see it as you failed, you see it as a mistake and it’s not, we all struggle."

Hood says for some the past year has been especially hard.

"We’re seeing people relapse more because of COVID-19 and we’ve seen people struggle to get the support they need because of COVID," she said.

For Doby, it all comes down to taking the first step.

"It may feel like you absolutely can’t get out of the downward spiral that you’re in but it’s absolutely possible," said Doby. "I’m living proof like so many of us there’s so many of us here that are living proof that all it takes is that one phone call to somebody just to say that you need some help."