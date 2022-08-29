After 115 years in business, Minneapolis saddle shop set to close doors

With its signature horse in the window, Schatzlein's Saddle Shop has been a fixture in South Minneapolis for more than a century.

Now one of the oldest businesses on Lake Street is wishing its customers happy trails.

"I'm sad because of all the people who come to see me and need my help. I do a lot of saddle fittings and help people with their horse problems," said Janet Schatzlein.

Her grandfather, Emil, opened the store as a harness shop in 1907.

But business really started to gallop when he began selling saddles to outfit the nearby riding academies that rode around what is now Bde Maka Ska.

The owner of Schatzlein Saddle Shop in Minneapolis is getting ready to say goodbye. (FOX 9)

Years later, her father expanded into boots and cowboy hats which continue to be the store's bestsellers, but with supply chain issues and the siblings who work at the shop advancing in age, they decided to sell the building and close the shop for good.

"I wanted to retire, and with the four of us only working here, that would be three. Then my next brother wants to retire too. Why not retire on a good note," said Schatzlein.

Schatzlein says over the course of 115 years, the store has developed a loyal following, and news of the closing produced a stampede of customers to say their final farewells.

"Everyone who is coming out says they came here when they were younger and all the people who have bought from us, and they are sad to see us go but they understand," said Schatzlein.

Even though Schatzlein is ready to ride off into the sunset, she is grateful her family's unbridled passion for horses has made its mark.

"We have some really loyal customers and I really appreciate them. I'll miss them," said Schatzlein.