Aerial lift hits powerline, catches fire during Christmas tree decorating

An aerial lift got stuck on a powerline and caught fire while two people were putting up Christmas lights, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, dispatch received a report of the lift stuck on the powerline in the 38000 block of County Road 1 in Brockway Township, which is several miles north of Sartell. Officials learned there were two people on the lift, which was stuck in the extended position about 30 feet off the ground. Parts of the lift were also on fire.

An aerial lift struck a powerline near Sartell, Minnesota. (Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies and neighbors were able to put out most of the fire on and around the lift. Firefighters helped the two people off of the lift. An Xcel Energy crew turned off the power and removed the line tangled with the lift.

Officials later learned the 40-year-old homeowner was decorating a tree with lights when the lift hit the power line.

No one was injured.