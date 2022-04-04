Adidas Waffle House shoe for the Masters being released

article

In what might be some of the more unusual Masters merchandise 2022, how about waffle-themed golf shoes?

Adidas is going to sell a waffle-inspired golf shoe in honor of this year's Master's Tournament.

In announcing the limited-edition shoe, Adidas Golf said that "we've cooked up something special" with the Georgia-based restaurant chain.

The off-white "batter-like" colored shoes feature gold stripes and a waffle pattern on the bottom. The recognizable yellow sign of Waffle House is on the heel.

The company says the Tour360 22 x shoes will be available in both men's and women's sizing starting on April 7 on the Adidas website.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"We love this time of year because more than anything else it’s an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone," said Masun Denison, global footwear director, Adidas Golf. "Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette."

The shoes will reportedly retail for $210.

They will also come in a box modeled after the famous restaurant chain.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better marriage between our signature waffles, the Adidas TOUR360 22 golf shoe and our signature restaurants," said Walt Ehmer, Waffle House president and CEO. "Who knew our famous, sweet cream waffles could also be so much fun to wear?"

Waffle House has been a beloved icon of the South since 1955. Waffle House famously stay open or try to open as soon as possible after storms to give people a place to eat.

It's known as the Waffle House Index and FEMA has even been known to watch it.

Image via Adidas

When is the 2022 Masters?

The 2020 Masters Tournament will begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and end on Sunday, April 10, 2022. It is being played at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

How big is the golf shoe category?

The golf shoe industry was a $7.8 market in 2020 according to a market research firm. The top key players at ASICS, New Balance, NIKE, Adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, Acushnet, Peter Millar and Callaway, PING, SRIXON, Dunlop, Wison, Cleveland, Footjoy, and Ecco, according to Maximize Market Research.

Advertisement

North America is the biggest market for golf shoes.