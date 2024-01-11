Expand / Collapse search
Aderrien Murry: Video shows officer shoot 11-year-old boy who called police for help

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

Bodycam video shows officer shoot 11-year-old boy

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Newly released video from a Mississippi officer’s body-worn camera shows the moment he shot Aderrien Murry, an 11-year-old boy who had called 911 for help.

Aderrien Murry was shot on May 20 of last year in Indianola, Mississippi, and was hospitalized for five days with a collapsed lung, lacerated liver and fractured ribs from the gunshot wound in his chest. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released the video this week after calls from his mother to make it public.

The video shows Indianola Police Sgt. Greg Capers approach the front door of a home after Aderrien’s mother Nakala Murry had asked her son to call the police around 4 a.m. She said the father of one of her other children had showed up at her home.

Nakala Murry has said she told police the man had already left the home by the time officers arrived. But the dispatcher can be heard telling Capers that a woman on the phone is whispering and that the "male subject" won’t let her go to the door.

"If she giving us permission to kick it in, we’ll kick it in," Capers can be heard saying.

527353dc-

Nakala Murry comes out with her hands up before her 11-year-old son is shot by police inside her home (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation via Storyful)

Capers is shown banging on the door and eventually trying to kick it in when Nakala Murry opens it. He asks her, "Where’s he at?" as she steps outside. Nakala Murry can be seen gesturing inside with her head.

"Does he have any weapons? Come out, sir — don't make us come in," Capers yells. "Police! If you got any weapons, you better put them down.

READ MORE: 23-year-old charged with manslaughter for allegedly throwing gas on fire, killing North Texas teen

As Capers enters the home, Aderrien runs out into the living room with his hands up. Capers immediately shoots him.

"I came out doing this," Aderrien told "Good Morning America," holding both hands up. He said he was bleeding from his mouth after he was shot, and he remembered singing a song: "No weapon formed against me shall prosper ..."

"I actually thought I was about to lose my life," Murry continued.

gun-miss.jpg

Mississippi police officer enters the Murry home before shooting 11-year-old Aderrien as he ran into the living room (Mississippi Department of Public Safety via Storyful)

In December, a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict Capers, finding that he did not engage in criminal conduct when he shot Aderrien Murry. The grand jury’s decision came months after Murry filed a $5 million lawsuit against the city of Indianola, Capers and Police Chief Ronald Sampson.

The Indianola Board of Aldermen voted in June to place Capers on unpaid administrative leave. Capers cannot return to work and get paid unless the Board votes to take him off leave, his attorney told The Associated Press.

"While the grand jury has spoken, we firmly believe that there are unanswered questions and that the shooting of Aderrien Murry was not justified," the Murry family’s attorney Carlos Moore said. "We are committed to seeking justice for Aderrien and his family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.