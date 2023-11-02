Adam Johnson funeral to be held at Hibbing hockey arena

After his tragic death on the ice, funeral plans have now been set for hockey star Adam Johnson in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Johnson, who was a hometown hockey hero before playing for Duluth and later in the NHL, was killed last weekend after his neck was slashed by another player's skate. Johnson was playing in the United Kingdom for the Nottingham Panthers at the time. His family, tragically, watched his final moments on a live stream of the game from Minnesota.

Speaking with FOX 9, Johnson's aunt recalled the heartbreaking moments.

"We knew right away, and being so far away, you’re just kind of helpless," Kari Johnson said. "There’s nothing you can do."

According to an obituary posted on Thursday, Johnson will be laid to rest on Monday in a public ceremony at the Hibbing Memorial Arena. A private ceremony will be held the day before for the family.

The public ceremony will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. The ceremony is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Since his death last weekend, tributes have been coming in worldwide for Johnson. A massive memorial has been created outside the arena in Sheffield, England, where he was killed. In Hibbing, a hockey stick has been set up at the Hibbing High School.

Thursday, the Nottingham Panthers also announced they would be selling Adam Johnson memorial jerseys, with funds going to support Johnson's family.