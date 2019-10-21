ACLU files lawsuit to restore felon voting rights in Minnesota

Felon voting rights have been a long-debated issue at the Minnesota State Capitol. Now, the ACLU is taking another step by filing a lawsuit.

The ACLU claims that tens of thousands of voters are having their voices silenced.

After serving a year in prison for drug possession, Jennifer Schroeder has turned her life around. But, even though she has a job and pays taxes, she was sentenced to 40 years probation, which means she can't vote again until she's 71.

"Voting should never be used as a means to punish anyone. Keeping people from voting is punishing society as a whole," she said. "The hell an addict goes through is punishment enough."

Schroeder is one of the four people named in lawsuit filed against the Secretary of State to restore voting rights for felons who are on probation or supervised release. The lawsuit claims state law treats 52,000 Minnesotans like second class citizens, even though they live and work in the community and raise families.

"There is absolutely no reason someone who has served their time shouldn't be able to participate in our democracy," Schroeder said.

"The goal of the criminal justice system is rehabilitation, not punishment," added David McKinney, Attorney with the ACLU.

A push to restore felon voting rights failed this session at the State Legislature, as opponents say probation is part of a felon’s punishment, and they shouldn't have their voting rights restored the minute they walk out of prison.

"Mostly because during that period of probation is when we are going to see recidivism or not. Let’s figure out what the proper length of probation should be, let’s change it legislatively and do it that way," said Rep. Jim Nash.

But, Schroeder wonders how much punishment is enough.

“Every Minnesotan should have a voice and a vote, and the voices of the people who are struggling should be heard the loudest," she said.

The ACLU hopes to get a ruling from the courts in time for the November 2020 election.