Accidentally shot in the hand then involved in a car crash, all part of a Sauk Centre man's Saturday night

A Sauk Centre, Minnesota man’s Saturday night involved being accidently shot in the hand before the car that was taking him to the hospital crashed into an electrical box, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said the two men were at a home in Sauk Centre when a gun one of them was handling accidently went off and struck the other one in the hand.

While en route to the hospital, the two crashed their car into an electrical box in the 500 block of Main Street North in Sauk Centre.

When police responded to that crash, they found the car unoccupied. They eventually found the pair at the CentraCare-Sauk Centre Hospital.

The shooting injuries are not considered life-threatening.