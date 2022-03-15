Expand / Collapse search

Acadia Café closed indefinitely due to crash

By Nick Longworth
A crash involving a University of Minnesota bus will leave a beloved West Bank restaurant closed indefinitely. 

The bus appears to have caused significant damage to the Acadia Café, located at 329 Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. 

"Everyone is safe. Thank you for your support, we will be closed indefinitely," read a post. A Gofundme has since been created for the benefit of its employees

According to its Facebook page, "Acadia is a restaurant, craft beer bar and music venue located in the heart of Minneapolis’s West Bank." But many in the Twin Cities music scene know it as the stage where they first played, and its closing – no matter how long – will widely be seen as a major loss.

