Acadia Café closed indefinitely due to crash

A popular West Bank restaurant is now closed indefinitely after a University of Minnesota bus crash on Tuesday.

The bus appears to have caused significant damage to the Acadia Café, located at 329 Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis.

"Everyone is safe. Thank you for your support, we will be closed indefinitely," read a post. A Gofundme has since been created for the benefit of its employees.

According to its Facebook page, "Acadia is a restaurant, craft beer bar and music venue located in the heart of Minneapolis’s West Bank." But many in the Twin Cities music scene know it as the stage where they first played, and its closing – no matter how long – will widely be seen as a major loss.

