'A Boy Band Christmas' coming to Mystic Lake Casino

Fans of the late 1990s "boy band" music genre might find their holidays a little warmer this year around the Mystic Lake Casino region.

On Dec. 21, "A Boy Band Christmas" will allow fans to "join some of your favorite boy band members for a special evening of classic holiday songs and unforgettable hits," according to an announcement.

The "band" will consist of Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), Jamie Jones (All-4-One), Erik Michael Estrada (O-Town) and Ryan Cabrera.

For fans seeking music "True to Your Heart," the concert will feature hit songs by each artist along with special holiday surprises – the show won’t be just "All or Nothing."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 .a.m.