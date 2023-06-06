90 dogs rescued from 'unsanitary conditions' at Wisconsin breeder

article

Ninety dogs have been rescued from a reported breeding operation in western Wisconsin that officials say were being kept in unsanitary conditions, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reports.

According to the ASPCA, the dogs were rescued from a breeding facility in Pepin County, about 70 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

The dogs as well as two horses and five donkeys were being kept in unsuitable living conditions, the ASPCA says. Some animals had dirty coats and were suffering from medical issues as well.

"The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office strives to protect and preserve all forms of life within the borders of Pepin County. This case has been ongoing for some time, and unfortunately today we removed nearly 90 dogs to protect them from future danger of medical issues and unsanitary conditions," said Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener in a statement provided by the ASPCA.

"When the ASPCA became aware of the poor conditions these animals were living in, it was clear that intervention was necessary, and we thank the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership in ending these animals’ suffering and bringing them to safety," added ASPCA President & CEO Matt Bershadker.

The ASPCA says they are also helping with the investigation and legal assistance.