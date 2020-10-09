Expand / Collapse search

9 Salmonella cases linked to Woodbury, Minnesota juice bar

By Rose Semenov
WOODBURY - The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating a salmonellosis outbreak lined to Nekter Juice Bar in Woodbury, Minnesota.

State health officials say nine Minnesotans became ill between Aug. 27 and Sept. 21. Those impacted had a variety of menu items including juices, smoothies or bowls. Investigators are working to determine a specific food item as the source of the outbreak.

The ages of those impacted ranged from 20 to 82 years old. Two of the cases were hospitalized. All are now recovering. Those affected by the outbreak all live in or visited the east Twin Cities metro counties.

Health officials say there may be more cases linked to the outbreak as many salmonellosis cases do not need medical treatment and would not have been tested. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. 

Since the outbreak was identified, Nekter Juice Bar has cleaned, sanitized and restocked ingredients.