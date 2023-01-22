9 people hurt in 7-vehicle crash on I-94

article

A multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday night left nine people hurt, troopers say.

Troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. for the crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Franklin Avenue involving seven vehicles.

Minnesota State Patrol says nine people were transported to the hospital from the crash with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. MnDOT has blocked several lanes as cleanup is underway, leading to some backed-up traffic.