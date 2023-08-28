80 people become US citizens in ceremony at Minnesota State Fair

Eighty people from across the world officially became U.S. citizens at the Minnesota State Fair on Monday.

The 80 candidates took the final step in their naturalization process by taking the Oath of Allegiance on the International Bazaar Stage at the fairgrounds.

After the ceremony, FOX 9 spoke with some of the participants, including Kerly who came to the United States from Ecuador.

"I've been waiting for this for almost 10 years, it took me 10 years to get it," she said. "It's important for me because this place has been my home since I was 10."

"This was the day I was waiting for, for a long time," said Nicolas Balenciadiaz, who came to the U.S. from Colombia. "I'm very happy, and it's an amazing day."