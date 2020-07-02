8 Health Partners clinics permanently closing after suspending service during COVID-19

Eight Health Partners clinics and its St. Paul-based alcohol and drug abuse program will be closing permanently after services were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a HealthPartners press release.

“Consumer preferences are evolving and affordability pressures are real. These steps anticipate the changing needs of our patients, members and the community, and position HealthPartners for the future,” said Andrea Walsh, HealthPartners president and CEO in a press release.

HealthPartners officials say the changes come amid the expansion of telemedicine and drive-up testing. Since March, there have been nearly 300,000 video visits between patients and medical staff.

The closing clinics include:

Park Nicollet Shorewood Clinic

Cottage Grove

Highland Park

Riverside (Minneapolis)

Stillwater Medical Group Mahtomedi

Westfields HealthStation (New Richmond, Wisconsin).

Central Minnesota Clinic (Sartell/St. Cloud area)

Regions Maplewood Behavioral Health Clinic

The Regions Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program based in St. Paul will also close.

Several clinics that suspended service, however will be reopening. Those include the following:

Eagan (Park Nicollet)

Elk River

Wayzata

West (St. Louis Park)

Most dental clinics

HealthPartners is also in the process of reverting respiratory-only clinics back to full-service clinics at the following locations: