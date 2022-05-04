78-year-old pilot injured in Mankato plane crash

article

A 78-year-old man was injured after his single-engine plane crashed at the Mankato Regional Airport Tuesday night.

The pilot was the only person inside the 1997 Vans 6A aircraft and is expected to survive his injuries, according to the City of Mankato's news release. The crash happened around 7:48 p.m. as the plane was approaching the runway.

A 78-year-old male pilot was injured in the crash Tuesday night. (KEYC)

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The city said the plane is based out of the Mankato airport and is not associated with the Mankato State's aviation program.