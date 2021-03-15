75% of Minnesota seniors have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that so far, 1,260,771 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 724,692 have been fully vaccined.

According to MDH, 75% of the state's population age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials also reported 829 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Monday. Minnesota has now seen a total of 498,218 cases and 6,747 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The newly reported cases are out of 16,417 tests, a 5% positivity rate. The newly reported death was a resident in long-term care facility.

Last week, Minnesota began its next vaccination phase, weeks ahead of schedule. The new eligibility includes 1.8 million people with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers.

Walz said he will expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans before May 1, President Joe Biden’s deadline for doing so. However, that does not guarantee there will be enough vaccine supply for everyone to get one on that date.

Advertisement

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up on the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.