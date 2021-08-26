7 injured in shooting at Lyn-Lake intersection in Minneapolis overnight

Seven people were injured in a shooting at the intersection of West Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis’ Lyndale neighborhood overnight.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said the preliminary investigation indicates two people were shooting at each other outside a business in the area and numerous people were injured in the gunfire.

Officers arrived to find a "very chaotic scene" and at least three people who had been shot. They later learned four victims had shown up at two different hospitals with gunshot wounds stemming from the same incident.

Of the seven people injured, one is in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one is in good condition, Elder said.

Investigators are working to determine whether any of the victims were suspects, intended targets or innocent bystanders.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.