6-hour standoff following Loring Park homicide leads to arrest in Minneapolis

A well-known cashier at a Loring Park grocery store was killed after being "bludgeoned and impaled" on Friday, leading the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) on a six-hour-long standoff that resulted in the arrest of one suspect.

Around 12:55 p.m., Minneapolis Police responded to Oak Grove Grocery on the report of a stabbing.

According to police, arriving officers found a 66-year-old man with what appeared to be a golf club impaled into his torso. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A six-hour-long standoff ensued between police and the suspect, who authorities believe "bludgeoned and impaled" the victim, with no apparent motive at the moment.

"It appears the individual came into the grocery store prior to police arriving, came up to the counter with some items to purchase, then went behind the counter and began to assault and bludgeon the individual behind the counter in a very grotesque way," said MPD Police Chief Brian O’Hara following the stand-off conclusion Friday evening.

The suspect then fled to a nearby apartment building, leading police to use crisis negotiators and its bomb squad unit to resolve the standoff.

"This was an absolutely senseless and horrific scene," O’Hara said. "We know this neighborhood is hurting tonight because of this absolutely senseless crime… Thankfully, after six hours of negotiations the suspect was safely taken into custody."

According to O’Hara, the victim was well-known throughout the community, and it remains unclear whether they knew each other.

O’Hara said the city has had "a positive year" up until mid-October, but since then authorities have been dealing with a rise in gun violence and murders.