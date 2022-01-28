6 charged in mass theft at Best Buy in Maplewood, Minn.

Six people are now facing charges in a mass theft at Best Buy in Maplewood, Minnesota in November.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says charges have been filed against Raymone Wright, Nathaniel Spears, Shaimee Robinson-Love, and Na’Touri Ross in connection to the "organized" mass theft at the store near Maplewood Mall. Two teens are also facing juvenile petitions in the case.

Prosecutors say the suspects were involved in the mob shoplifting incident on November 26 at the Maplewood Best Buy, that mimed other incidents in the Twin Cities, including thefts at two other Best Buys in Burnsville and Blaine, along with another incident in Richfield at a Dick's Sporting Goods store.

For the three Best Buy stores, police say its estimate more than $26,000 worth of goods were stolen.

Prosecutors also say there is evidence of "an organized online enterprise fueled by these types of thefts."

The attorney's office says several other individuals are suspected of theft in the Maplewood case, but identities have yet to be made. However, the investigation into the case is ongoing.