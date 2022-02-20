$5K reward offered in Golden Valley drive-by shooting

article

Golden Valley Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest and vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting last Saturday night.

The Golden Valley Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for injuring the woman in the drive-by shooting.

"This is an incident that seriously harmed someone and has created concern in our community," said Interim Golden Valley Police Chief Scott Nadeau. "We hope that our community is able to assist us by providing information that will allows to hold the offender accountable."

Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North, just off Highway 100 in Golden Valley. According to early investigations, multiple shots were fired, and two traveling vehicles were involved in the incident.

Photo of vehicle police are searching for. (Golden Valley Police)

Police say one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. In a Sunday afternoon update, police said the victim was now stable after Saturday's shooting. Officers say the victim, identified as an adult woman, suffered two gunshot wounds. On Friday, police said the woman has been released from the hospital and is reportedly doing OK.

Police say the vehicle involved, believed to be a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights left the scene headed east on Golden Valley Road.

Golden Valley Police responded to a drive-by shooting that injured a woman Saturday night. (MNDOT)

At this time, police said they do not know the motivation for the shooting. This is still an active investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call the police at 763-593-8079 or email police@goldenvalleymn.gov. Anonymous tips are accepted.