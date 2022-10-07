Ghost guns found in car at Coon Rapids homecoming game; 2 teens charged

Two teenagers face felony charges after police found several ghost guns in a car at the Coon Rapids High School homecoming football game Thursday night.

The Coon Rapids Police Department arrested five people, including minors and adults, after four firearms were found in two separate vehicles. Police say one individual was interviewed and released, but two minors remain in custody as of Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

Two 19-year-olds – Ishmail Sieh Kamara, of Coon Rapids, and Josiah Tababo Wesseh Jr., of Brooklyn Park – remain in custody and face charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm with no serial number, according to court documents.

The incident unfolded on Oct 6. Around 9 p.m. in the football stadium parking lot as Coon Rapids played against Andover. Police say a detective was approached by a person who said several people were talking about guns, and they saw someone remove a firearm from his waistband and place it into a car, the complaint states.

Police looked through the car windows and noticed two firearms, one of which contained an extended magazine. Police searched the unlocked vehicle and removed the firearms, where they also located a third gun under the front passenger seat.

Law enforcement said all the guns were ghost guns and contained no serial numbers, the complaint states. One of the firearms also had modifications making it fully automatic.

During the first half of the game, the group tried to enter the stadium but were denied entry because they were not a current student of Coon Rapids or any other Anoka-Hennepin school, the press release states.

The group was later seen entering another car, which police identified as Kamara driving, and were pulled over after exiting the parking lot. Police located a fourth ghost gun in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police say no weapons were discharged during the incident. The firearms were confiscated, and the individuals were taken into custody.

"Due to the quick actions of a concerned citizen, Coon Rapids High School staff, and the officers working the homecoming game, several parties were arrested and guns were removed from the street. We appreciate our community partnerships, and will continue to prioritize school safety in our community," said the department in a press release.

The high school had extra security on site given recent security problems at other homecoming football games in the metro. Richfield previously had a scare after a shooting outside their homecoming game left two people injured, and people running from the field and stands.

Edina High School also changed safety procedures after a fight broke out during a homecoming football game in September.

Wesseh and Kamara made their initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.