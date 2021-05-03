5 arrested, guns found after police pursuit ends in Plymouth

article

Authorities arrested five people and recovered several guns after a police pursuit that started in north Minneapolis ended on Highway 55 in Plymouth, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says at 1:56 p.m. police in north Minneapolis tried to stop a vehicle with a wanted person inside for possible involvement in recent shootings. However, the vehicle drove off and police followed as the vehicle went into neighboring cities.

Eventually, a Crystal police officer used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver and disabled the vehicle at Highway 55 and Peony Lane in Plymouth.

Officers arrested five people inside the vehicle and found several guns, including an assault rifle.

No one was injured in the incident.

