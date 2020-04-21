4 Minneapolis park restroom buildings opening to help those experiencing homelessness

In order to support those who are experiencing homelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is opening four park restroom buildings to make hygiene services more accessible.

Due to the pandemic, park buildings have been closed until further notice. Starting this Friday, however, the restroom buildings at the following locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, 601 Morgan Ave. S

Marshall Terrace Park, 2740 Marshall St. NE

Mueller Park, 2509 Colfax Ave. S

Willard Park, 1626 Queen Ave. N

According to the MPRB, these restroom buildings are in parks that are close to "perennial encampments."

“The Park Board is dedicated to supporting our most vulnerable neighbors during this unprecedented time," said MPRB President Jono Cowgill in a press release. "We are working closely with the City, the County, and nonprofit partners to open restroom facilities in a way that ensures we keep people safe from COVID-19. We will continue to work with our partners to improve safe hygiene infrastructure for those who rely on our parks the most."

City and county leaders have worked together to provide services to the homeless, including accommodations at hotels, additional funding for shelter providers and putting hand washing stations throughout the downtown.