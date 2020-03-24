Hand-washing stations placed throughout downtown Minneapolis amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

Downtown Minneapolis now has 10 hand-washing stations placed throughout the city, the Mpls Downtown Improvement District announced Tuesday. The move comes as cities across the world work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release, the dual-sink units will include water, soap and paper towels. Stations can be found along Hennepin/1st Avenues, Nicollet, and between 4th and 5th Streets. Locations are subject to change.

10 hand-washing stations were placed throughout downtown Minneapolis.

Officials said that having publicly-accessible handwashing stations is a policy priority expressed by the Minneapolis City Council’s resolution during declared emergencies.

Minnesota now has at least 250 cases of COVID-19, as health officials remind residents to follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands often.

The Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline for health questions is also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call is 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.

