4 killed, 3 injured in St. Louis County after semi hit multiple stopped vehicles

A man driving a semi-truck hit three stopped cars and another semi, which left four people dead and three injured Wednesday in northern Minnesota.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 2 near Nelson Road in Arrowhead Township.

Authorities say a GMC Acadia, a Ford Escape, a Honda Pilot, and a Mack Semi were stopped on the roadway due to traffic caused by construction. A 63-year-old man driving an International Semi then struck the four stopped vehicles at highway speeds.

All four people in the Honda Pilot were killed, including two 9-year-old girls, a 65-year-old man, and a 66-year-old woman, law enforcement said.

The driver of the Mac Semi, a 45-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford Escape, an 84-year-old woman, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the 77-year-old woman driving the Ford Escape, was uninjured.

The driver of the semi who struck the multiple stopped vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the GMC Acadia, a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were also uninjured.

The road conditions at the time of the crash were dry, authorities say.

What we don't know

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol was involved.

The conditions of the people injured in the crash are unknown.

The State Patrol did not say whether the driver of the International Semi would face criminal charges.