4 injured in Uptown shooting Friday night

article

A shooting in Minneapolis late Friday night left four people injured, according to authorities.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting around 10:40 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and Lake Street West. At the scene, officers located four men near the intersection with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Three men were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. The fourth victim refused medical services, said police.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.