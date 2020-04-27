4 injured after stolen vehicle crashes into tree in St. Paul

article

A stolen vehicle crashed into a tree in St. Paul, sending several people to the hospital, according to a watch commander with St. Paul police.

He says two people are seriously injured and two others suffered less severe injuries. All are getting checked out at Regions Hospital.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. near Burgess Street and Western Avenue N. A stolen vehicle was headed eastbound on Burgess when the occupants saw a police car and the vehicle drove off. The stolen vehicle clipped another car and then crashed head-on into a tree. The watch commander says there was not a police pursuit.

There were five people, including one juvenile, in the vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of St. Paul.

Officers are reconstructing the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

