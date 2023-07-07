3rd person charged in fireworks incidents throughout Minneapolis on July 4th

A third person has been charged following numerous incidents of groups of people shooting off fireworks throughout Minneapolis on the night of July 4th.

Maslax Osman Dualeh, 21, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count third-degree riot and one count of disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of July 5.

According to charges, a Minneapolis Police Sergeant was in the area of 4900 Nokomis Parkway West in Minneapolis when they saw a white Ford F150 traveling on the parkway and observed Dualeh throw a firework out of the window between two occupied and parked vehicles.

In a post-Miranda statement, Dualeh admitted he had thrown the firework out of the front passenger window, but it was because they had thrown a firework at them, he said.

Two rear passengers were present in his vehicle, one of which stated someone threw a firework at their vehicle, and that they had their own fireworks including roman candles, mortars, and inch long M80 type fireworks.

Previously two teens were charged in different fireworks incidents throughout Minneapolis.