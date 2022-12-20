3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable

By Marissa Sarbak
Published 
Updated December 21, 2022 7:31AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

Builders say their 3D-printed Arizona homes are affordable and sustainable

The homes, which were printed in Casa Grande, range from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, and the home's builder say they are built to withstand Arizona's extreme heat even better than a traditional home. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable.

"It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata with builder Century Communities.

There are 42 homes in the new Mountainview Estates community that is built by a 3D printer.

"They're a little bit different than some of the other 3D printing companies that are out there right now, because they have the energy efficiency, they have the sound reducing properties, they're incredibly strong, but they have a traditional look and feel," said Nakata.

There are three floor plans available, ranging from 1,400 square feet to 1,900 square feet. From start to finish, each one takes less than six weeks to build.

"The walls are 3D printed. Interior and exterior walls," said Nakata. "The roof is still traditionally built, and then, we have a normal post-tension foundation."

Officials with Century Communities say the houses are built to withstand Arizona's extreme heat even better than a traditional home.

"The walls are stronger. The insulation properties of the home are greater. The thermal mass of the home and the incredibly high "R-Value" of the walls will keep the house cooler in the summertime," said Nakata.

The "R-Value" that Nakata mentioned refers to insulation level. Specifically, according to the energystar.gov website, "R-Value" is a measure of insulation's ability to resist heat traveling through it.

As for the price point, it is under $300,000.

"We picked out a perfect site with a view of the mountains, and we thought it was a perfect opportunity and where to have our first community for sale," said Nakata.

