Expand / Collapse search

30 dogs arrive at Animal Humane Society after 4,000-mile road trip

Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 9
article

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Thirty dogs, mostly Chihuahuas, arrived in Minnesota Monday morning after a 4,000-mile journey that started in California’s Central Valley. 

The group Compassion Without Borders partnered with the Animal Humane Society to find the dogs homes in Minnesota. 

In past years, they have flown the dogs to Minnesota. Now, however, it is too expensive, so a couple volunteered to drive the dogs all the way to Minnesota

After airline policy change, California couple drives rescue dogs cross country to Minnesota shelter

A Chihuahua caravan from California is making the long trip to Minnesota. The van full of rescue pups will arrive Monday morning and be ready for adoption by mid-week.

“It was kind of long and tiring, but it was so worth it for these pups,” Karen Waldo said. 

AHS said the dogs should be ready for adoption by midweek.

"There's so many of these Chihuahuas in the Central Valley, there's no hope for them if people don't them out of the Central Valley," Waldo said. 