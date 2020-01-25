3-year-old girl's Target, Starbucks-themed playroom goes viral: 'This is so cute!'

article

You can never start an addiction to caffeine and consumerism too young.

An adorable 3-year-old from Milwaukee has gone viral for her unique playroom, which includes very spot-on models of grown-up faves Starbucks and Target.

Renèe Doby-Becht posted a series of photos of her daughter Ariah’s playroom on Facebook, explaining the tot has a deep love for the nationwide retailer and coffee chain.

“Ariah’s favorite store is Target and of course Starbucks are in most Target stores,” Doby-Becht wrote on Facebook.

So, to honor her daughter’s adoration for the store, Doby-Becht decided to transform the playroom into Ariah’s very own shopper’s paradise.

The mom reached out to her friends and family to help create the small scale store.

“We created Target using the Melissa and Doug shopping center and Starbucks using Ariah’s cube storage unit in her playroom. Robby added wood and cheap flooring to the storage unit and I painted the rest. I will say it is very nice to have a graphic designer as a sister because Brigette really helped a lot with this project. She designed the Starbucks menus, made all the logos, price tags and sale signs and even taught me how to use the cricut machine! Mrs. C also made her Starbucks apron which I wasn’t expecting at all but I’m totally in love with!” she wrote of the process on Facebook.

Not one detail was spared, even down to the Target nametag Ariah has pinned on her shirt.

Though Ariah clearly enjoys her new set up – she even made Target Employee of the Month, according to a framed photo behind the tiny checkout counter – Doby-Becht admits she might like it more.

“I’m happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I’m probably more excited about it than her),” she wrote.

The sweet pics have racked up nearly 10K shares and reactions on social media with people calling it “the dream playroom.”

“This is awesome,” one person wrote.

“This is so cute!!” another commented.

“Can’t believe I never thought to do something like this for the babies!! Hahaha,” another wrote.

“That’s one loved little girl,” another shared.

