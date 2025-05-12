Expand / Collapse search
Mall of America theft ring: 3 women facing charges

By
Published  May 12, 2025 1:18pm CDT
Mall of America
FOX 9
article

Mall of America (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Three woman are accused of stealing nearly $8,000 in merchandise at several Mall of America stores and posting the items for sale on Facebook.
    • Lolita Sharee McGee, Anjahon Armoni Collins and Milan Jazel Gaynor have all been charged, but are not currently in custody.
    • The thefts were from July 26 to Aug. 22, 2024 and included Mall of America stores Old Navy, Abercrombie and Fitch, Lulu Lemon, Spencer's and Nike.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three women are accused of stealing nearly $8,000 worth of goods from several Mall of America stores and attempting to sell them on social media, according to charges filed Monday in Hennepin County Court.

Lolita Sharee McGee, 24 of Minneapolis, Anjahon Armoni Collins, 26, and Milan Jazel Gaynor, 20, have all been charged via a summons in the case but not are currently in custody, according to the charges.

Mall of America thefts

The backstory:

The complaint states the thefts happened between July 26 and Aug. 22, 2024. Bloomington police responded the mall on Aug. 22 and detained the three women with stolen merchandise from Abercrombie and Fitch. The suspects were identified as McGee, Collins and Gaynor.

The complaint states on Aug. 19, 2024, Old Navy employees reported the three women on camera in the store with tote bags, taking and concealing merchandise. The total loss was a reported $938.88.

The complaint states on Aug. 21, Bloomington police were notified of an Aug. 15 theft at the Old Navy store for $419.81. Officers were able to positively identify McGee through her Facebook profile. That same day, employees at Abercrombie and Fitch reported two thefts from July 26 worth $854.10, and Aug. 17, worth $1,461.25. The three women were identified as the suspects, and the total loss was $2,315.35.

The complaint states on Aug. 22, there was another theft with the three women identified as the suspects for $253.13.

Reselling on Facebook

What we know:

The complaint states Bloomington police obtained a search warrant on Sept. 5, 2024, for McGee’s Facebook profile "Lolo McGee," as well as a back-up account listed as "Skolgirl Lolo." Both pages had clothes for sale posted on the feed, with photos and videos of apparel from Old Navy, Lulu Lemon, Spencer’s, Nike and other brands suspected to be stolen.

What's next:

The complaint states that in total, McGee, Collins and Gaynor are responsible for $7,951.26 in stolen merchandise.

