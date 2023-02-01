3 teenagers overdosed in Mankato; 3 arrested

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) arrested three people for allegedly providing controlled substances to three teenagers in Mankato, Minnesota, who all needed to be treated for an overdose

The suspects were arrested and taken into custody leaving a house they were known to frequent.

When the MRVDTF took the three into custody, they say they found more than 300 M30 pills, two guns, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

The three juvenile teenagers are believed to have taken a counterfeit opioid that contained fentanyl. Two of the three have been released from the hospital following their overdoses, and a third remains hospitalized in critical condition.