3 hospitalized after crash in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood

article

Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Folwell neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. at the intersection of North Fremont Avenue and North 37th Street.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder, a black sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Fremont Avenue North. The driver lost control and struck the berm, causing the sedan to go airborne and crash into a building at 3701 Fremont Ave. N.

Minneapolis police are investigating a crash involving multiple injuries at N Fremont Ave and N 37th Ave in Minneapolis on March 11, 2021. (FOX 9)

All three people in the vehicle were transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where one of them, a male whose age is unknown, is in critical condition. A woman, believed to be the driver, and a boy are both in serious, but stable, condition.

Structural inspectors are at the scene to determine if the building is inhabitable. No one was injured inside the building as a result of the crash.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.