Lyn-Lake shooting: 3 people shot, 1 critically injured in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis shooting early Sunday resulted in three people being shot, one of them being critically injured.
According to Minneapolis police, the shooting took place overnight on the 600 block of Lake Street.
Police say two women suffered apparent non-life-threatening gunshots and a man has an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
Minneapolis police say they will be releasing more information on the incident later on Sunday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.