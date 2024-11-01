3 people shot in Dinkytown early Friday morning

The Brief Three people were wounded by gunfire after a shooting in Dinkytown around 2:15 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast. No suspect information has been released.



Authorities are investigating a Dinkytown shooting that left three people injured early Friday morning.

What we know

A SAFE-U Emergency Alert states that three people were shot at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast around 2:15 a.m.

This area is in the heart of Dinkytown, just over half a mile west of Mariucci Arena and Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The shooting happened off of the University of Minnesota campus.

What we don't know

Police have not released information on whether any U of M students were involved.

No suspect information is currently available.