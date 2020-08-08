3 people evaluated for injuries after lightning hits park shelter in Lakeville, Minn.
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were evaluated for injuries Saturday after a park shelter was struck by lightning as a line of storms pushed through the state.
Police say 40 people were attending a party at Casperson Park off Lake Marion Saturday afternoon when the shelter was hit by lightning.
A photo posted by the police department on Twitter shows a large hole left in the roof after the strike with firefighters on scene.
Police say no one was seriously injured in the incident.