3 of the 22 dogs saved from an Andover animal rescue are now available for adoption

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) announced Thursday that three of the 22 dogs saved from an animal rescue in Andover are now up for adoption.

On Oct. 16, eight dogs were found deceased on Grey Cloud Island Drive in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. The investigation led law enforcement and the AHS to an animal rescue in Andover, Minnesota. There, authorities removed 22 dogs that are now in the care of the AHS.

Authorities believe the animal rescue is where the eight dogs found on Grey Cloud Island died. A person involved in the case allegedly admitted to dumping the dogs after authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Cottage Grove on Oct. 17.

Two of those 22 dogs that were rescued are now available for adoption, AHS said. Originally, three dogs were made available for adoption, but one dog is already in the process of being adopted. More dogs will become available for adoption.

According to the Animal Humane Society’s website, the three dogs were living in unsanitary conditions and lacked appropriate socialization and health care.

Adoptable dogs

Four-month-old, Goldfish, is a female terrier mix. According to her bio, she may take longer to acclimate to new people and environments, but she is a loving dog. For more information on adopting Goldfish, click here.

Goldfish is one of the 22 dogs that were seized from an Anoka County animal rescue. (Credit: Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

Two-year-old, Glimmer, is a female poodle mix who is a little shy, but once she gets to know you, she is loving and cuddly. For more information on adopting Glimmer, click here.

Glimmer is one of the 22 dogs seized from an Anoka County animal rescue. (Credit: Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

The Animal Humane Society says that both dogs will thrive in a quieter, low-activity home, so they can get used to their new environment at their own pace.

The third dog, Georgia, is a German Shepard mix. She is in the process of being adopted just hours after being made available, the Animal Humane Society says.

Georgia is currently in the process of being adopted. She was one of the 22 dogs seized in Anoka County. (Credit; Animal Humane Society) (Supplied)

AHS also told FOX 9 that more of the 22 dogs that were seized are ready for adoption, but they are waiting for space on the adoption floor to clear up.

No charges or arrests have been made in relation to the eight deceased dogs, and law enforcement is currently investigating the case.