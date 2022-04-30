3 Minneapolis shootings, 3 people killed in 24 hours

Three people were killed within 24 hours in three separate shootings in north Minneapolis. Arrests have been made in the two of the three shootings. The violence began late Thursday night, when a man was shot and killed by a family member on the 2200 block of James Avenue N.

33rd and James: Exchange of gunfire

On Friday, April 29 at 4:40 p.m., 4th Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 3300 Block of James Ave N. Officers found a man in his early 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery, but died at the hospital. Minneapolis police say the preliminary investigation indicates that several guns were fired in a possible exchange of gunfire. The victim of the shooting ran a short distance and collapsed in the street. Vehicles reportedly sped from the area.

24th and Emerson: Officers arrive to gunfire

On Friday, April 29th, at approximately 8:30 a.m. 4th Precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 2400 Block of Emerson Ave N. and arrived to gunfire that was still ongoing. Officers chased and caught a male suspect, and also arrested a female suspect. A gun was recovered from each suspect. Despite the lifesaving efforts, a man died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

James Avenue: Shot by family member

On Thursday, April 28 at approximately 11:56 p.m., 4th Precinct officers responded to a man screaming for help on the 2000 Block of James Ave N. Officers found an unconscious man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. That man died at the scene. Preliminary information indicates that the male was shot by a family member inside a home. Officers detained the involved family member.

Advertisement

Minneapolis police are investigating a total of 6 shooting deaths in the past week, from April 23 to April 29.