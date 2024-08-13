3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to E. coli

Three Minneapolis beaches are closed due to high E. coli levels.

What do we know?

Bde Maka Ska North Beach, Lake Hiawatha Beach, and Wirth Lake Beach are closed after recent water tests exceeded state guidelines, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced Tuesday. The Wirth Lake Beach closure is new this week. The other two spots have been closed.

No illnesses have been reported, but the closures are in place until the bacteria levels fall within acceptable limits. The MPRB will resume water sampling at these locations on August 19.

What is open?

Lake Harriet Southeast Beach and Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach have reopened after recent closures. The city's other nine beaches remain open.