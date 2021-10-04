3 from Lindstrom, Minnesota arrested in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

article

The FBI in Minneapolis said agents have arrested three more Minnesotans on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Isaac Westbury, Robert Westbury and Aaron James, all from Lindstrom, were arrested Monday morning.

A total of eight Minnesotans have now been arrested for their roles in Jan. 6 riot, when the U.S. Capitol was overrun by a crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters as senators worked to certify the results of the 2020 election. Several people died as a result of the events last January.

Charges in the riot have ranged from assaulting an officer to acts physical violence on the Capitol grounds to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds.