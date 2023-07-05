3 bodies located in Vermillion River after multiple agency search

article

Following a search for three swimmers who went missing in the Vermillion River Monday evening, authorities have located their bodies, according to a press release Wednesday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says two bodies were located Wednesday morning around 6:53 a.m., and the third was located shortly after at 7:05 a.m. All three bodies were located in the designated search area, according to authorities.

The Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene and will be releasing the names of those located later.

According to a previous update by police, one male was fishing from the shore of Diamond Island near Red Wing while three others were swimming in the river when they began struggling.

The fisherman entered the water to help the struggling swimmers, and was able to rescue a woman who was his daughter. He then re-entered the water to assist the other two swimmers when he went under the water himself, along with those still in the water.

According to authorities, the three people initially swimming were "inexperienced swimmers" and were not wearing life jackets. The area they were swimming in was 3 feet deep, but dropped sharply to a depth of 9 feet. Water current in the river also played a factor, police believe. All three were from the same household in Oakdale.

On Monday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Dive Team, with assistance by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Wildlife Fish and Game, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Northstar Search and Rescue and Red Wing Fire Department began searching for their bodies.