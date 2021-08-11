2nd person arrested after man found dismembered in Lake Superior

article

Authorities arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a St. Paul man, whose dismembered remains were found in Lake Superior last month, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A 31-year-old Tommi Lynn Hintz of Duluth was charged by warrant for accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with dead body. She was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on Wednesday.

Robert West, 41, of South Range, Wisconsin was charged previously with the same counts.

According to the BCA, Richard Balsimo of St. Paul was killed around June 20. With the help of a fisherman, authorities recovered Balsimo's remains from Lake Superior. The charges state the remains were in several separate containers. A bullet wound was found in the torso.

Authorities expect additional charges in the case.